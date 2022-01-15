HISD principal helps clean school after custodial workers step away due to COVID-related issues

Houston – Administrators, teachers, and parents have all had to roll up their sleeves in a sense to wade through the pandemic and make sure kids were educated, but one Houston Independent School District principal gave a literal example just this week.

This week, three of the four custodial team members at Grissom Elementary in southwest Houston were out with COVID.

First-year Principal Kimberly Kiser put on the gloves with the remaining team member and cleaned the entire school so it would be safe for students and staff the next day.

“We believe here at Team Grissom that we are a family,” said Kiser. “So, we believe that there is no such thing as position or title. We believe in stepping in and helping others in need.”

In photos that have made the rounds on social media, Kiser is seen spraying, mopping, and helping clean restrooms.

Even though she is a first-year principal, she has been in HISD in different roles. Kiser said she was largely inspiried by a lesson she has learned well over these past two years.

“Teaching and learning is the thing,” she said. “We need our kids in school.”