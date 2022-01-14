NOW HIRING: Houston area school districts looking to hire more substitute teachers amid teacher shortage

Houston – KPRC 2 sent a poll to area school districts to see how they are accommodating a temporary teacher shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

We received responses from over two dozen school districts. Almost all the school districts are looking to hire substitute teachers. The qualifications differ based upon the school district, as well as the pay. According to the KPRC 2, Bay City Independent School District has the highest area pay rate $65-$170 per day, depending on various factors. La Porte ISD pays as much as $280/day for a certified/long-term sub.

District by District: Handling a Teacher Shortage

Texas City ISD reports that it will pull any certified teacher from other areas to teach classes if necessary. This means central office administrators could be used.

Huntsville ISD is working to recruit more teachers and hire more student teachers from Sam Houston State University. “We have increased the number of teacher recruitment fairs that we attend. We will hold our own district career fair this spring as well. We have taken part in the TEA TCLAS Decision 5 grant and are now supporting 5-year-long residency teachers. We have also increased the number of year-long student teachers with SHSU. We have also given a returner stipend this year to all employees. "

Angleton ISD is handling the shortage through, “Incentives, Retention bonuses, Hiring bonuses, Grant programs for college students and staff in alternative certification programs.”

Tarkington ISD said, “We advertise openings/training on our website and social media. Other strategies include combining classes when possible, moving personnel around to fill in gaps, and having administrative staff provide relief as well.”

Stafford MSD is, “Increasing recruitment efforts by partnering with universities to onboard student teachers. We are identifying strong candidates in Alternative Certification Programs (ACP) and seeking additional support from surrounding districts. Additionally, we are implementing procedures and programs that increase retention and are constantly working to ensure our teachers know that they are valued and ensuring their needs are being met.”

On the contrary, a few districts are not reporting a staffing shortage.

Van Vleck ISD, Vidor ISD and The Varnett Public School do not report a shortage.