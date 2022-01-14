Need some extra cash? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosting job fair for seasonal positions

HOUSTON – What’s better than actually going to the rodeo? Working the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

If you’re looking to make some extra money, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with Contemporary Service Corporation, RCS (carnival), 5-Star, ASM Global and Aramark, are hosting a job fair for seasonal positions during the 2022 Rodeo.

Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.

For those who are interested, the job fair will take place on Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the NRG Stadium West Club in the teal lot (Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murworth).

For more information about the available positions and how to apply, visit rodeohouston.com/job-fair.