16-year-old shot in Sunnyside area; suspect fled on foot, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a reported shooting where they say a 16-year-old boy was wounded Friday afternoon.

According to HPD, the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Jutland Road and Sunbeam Street in southeast Houston.

HPD Southeast Patrol officers responded to the scene.

Initial details were limited, however, the victim was said to have been shot in the leg before the suspected shooter fled the scene on foot, according to HPD Lt. Crowson.

Southeast Patrol officers are in the area of Jutland Rd and Sunbeam at the scene of a shooting. One male complainant was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 14, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.