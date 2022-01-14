73º

16-year-old shot in Sunnyside area; suspect fled on foot, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a reported shooting where they say a 16-year-old boy was wounded Friday afternoon.

According to HPD, the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Jutland Road and Sunbeam Street in southeast Houston.

HPD Southeast Patrol officers responded to the scene.

Initial details were limited, however, the victim was said to have been shot in the leg before the suspected shooter fled the scene on foot, according to HPD Lt. Crowson.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

