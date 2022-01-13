Surprise! Man becomes homeowner after being presented with home from Houston Habitat for Humanity

For the ninth year in a row, KPRC 2 has partnered with the Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for deserving families in the area. Many thanks to our title sponsor UT Health Houston along with Veritex Community Bank, Reliant, and Shipley Do-nuts for helping to make this all possible!

HOUSTON – As volunteers continued to work hard on Wednesday, a new homeowner received a nice surprise when he was presented with keys to a home from Houston Habitat for Humanity.

“Jacoby, you’re building your house today - this is your house!”

And with that, Jacoby George’s dream of becoming a homeowner came true.

“I’m shocked, I didn’t know I was actually building my home today,” George said immediately after the surprise presentation. “It’s exciting, man, I mean to put your hands on something you know, you’re building and will eventually own. Hey, I’m excited and I know my kids are gonna be excited as well.”

George said an opportunity like homeownership has been a “life goal” of his.

For the ninth year in a row, KPRC 2 has partnered with the Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for deserving families in the area and this is the third year UT Health Houston and UT Physicians have been a sponsor.

Ad

“It’s just a wonderful feeling,” said Cynthia Huehlefeld, the Chief Business Officer of UT Physicians and the one who was the bearer of the amazing surprise news to Jacoby George. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get out and help the community in which we serve.”

Habitat homes are owned by the homeowner through sweat equity. Homeowners also have to be approved and have to pay a mortgage.

For more information on how to become a homeowner through Houston Habitat for Humanity, click here.

Many thanks again to our title sponsor of UT Health Houston, along with Veritex Community Bank, Reliant, and Shipley Do-nuts for helping to make this all possible!