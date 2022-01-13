Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler while crossing NE Harris County highway, HCSO says

Deputies with HCSO are at the scene after a man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while he was crossing the freeway.

HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-wheeler struck and killed him while he crossed the highway in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said it happened at around noon at the intersection of FM 2100 and Highway 90 in Crosby on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Deputies said the driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene.

All northbound lanes at FM 2100 are shut down as crews process the scene. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.