🔒 KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon gives an inside look at the new exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston confronting hate speech

HOUSTON – There is a new exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston confronting hate speech and racism. KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon gives you Insiders an inside glimpse!

The exhibit touches upon hate speech directed at various communities, including the recent incidents of anti-Asian violence in America.

Holocaust Museum Houston is also hosting “Moving Forward: Challenging Racism Conference” that is scheduled for late February and will help bring awareness to the history of Asian Americans and how to move forward past racism.

