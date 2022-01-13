66º

🔒 KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon gives an inside look at the new exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston confronting hate speech

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: KPRC 2 Insider, Holocaust Museum Houston, AAPI, hate speech
Holocaust Museum Houston has a new exhibit confronting hate speech which has affected various groups.

HOUSTON – There is a new exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston confronting hate speech and racism. KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon gives you Insiders an inside glimpse!

The exhibit touches upon hate speech directed at various communities, including the recent incidents of anti-Asian violence in America.

Holocaust Museum Houston is also hosting “Moving Forward: Challenging Racism Conference” that is scheduled for late February and will help bring awareness to the history of Asian Americans and how to move forward past racism.

Check out the video above for an inside glimpse at Holocaust Museum Houston’s latest exhibit! This exhibit will be there until May 1.

