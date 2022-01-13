DIY aficionado Ty Pennington slated to answer your questions at this year’s Houston Home and Garden Show

Ty Pennington, host during ABC "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" featuring Jessica Lynch April 19, 2005 at Piestewa Residence in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States. (Photo by Mark Peterman/WireImage)

HOUSTON – Television host, designer, carpenter, and author, Ty Pennington, will be hand for a live question-and-answer session at this year’s Houston Home + Garden Show at NRG Center in early February.

Fellow television host Chet Garner, of PBS’s “Day Tripper,” will also attend the event highlighting exhibitors with “Made in Texas” products and design elements.

Chet Garner (Houston Home and Garden Show)

The Houston Home + Garden Show will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 (12 p.m. – 8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.) through Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.). The center will feature home-related products and services, industry experts, unique feature displays, booths, and more.

“This one-stop-shop has everything you need to inspire your next home project, from appliances to landscaping,” according to a news release about the event. “Houston Home + Garden Show is not leaving anyone out, including our furry friends. The show has partnered with Houston Pets Alive and Houston Humane Society to debut a ‘PETopia,’ which features the ultimate products for fur babies and dog fashion shows on Friday and Saturday night!”

Pennington’s event is on Saturday, Feb. 5. Garner will kick off the event on Friday.