Thieves accused of stealing over $100k in jewelry, guns, handbags, and other items from home in Montrose

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of stealing more than $100,000 in jewelry, guns, handbags, and other items from a home in Montrose.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, Houston police said two men burglarized multiple homes located in the 3400 block of Yoakum Boulevard.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the men entering one location and stealing the high-priced items.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.