Red Cross declares first-ever national blood crisis amid Omicron surge

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care.

Amid this crisis, the American Red Cross said doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”

The Red Cross is asking the country to roll up a sleeve to help ensure people receive the care they need.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross said it has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases. The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the Delta variant began spreading in August.

All types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations.