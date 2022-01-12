1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Third Ward, officials say

One person has died and another person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Third Ward Tuesday night, officials said.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department were called to a home located in the 3400 block of Nagle around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a fire.

Officials said arriving units located a single-family residence with smoke coming from the home. Firefighters cut the roof of the home and quickly worked to put the fire out. When firefighters searched inside the residence, they located two people and a dog inside, investigators said.

Investigators said one of the residents and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress, officials said.

Arson units are working to determine the cause, origin, and the nature of the blaze.