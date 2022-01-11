Man, woman killed in 4-vehicle crash in north Houston, HPD says

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A man and woman are dead following a four-vehicle crash in north Houston Monday night.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash in the 11600 block of Bannister Lane at Little York around 7:11 p.m.

Police said a truck was traveling westbound on Little York when the driver lost control, crossed over the median and struck a Kia that was traveling eastbound. The Kia, in turn, struck the tow truck, which was towing a vehicle at the time.

Investigators said a man and woman were killed during the crash.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they believe speed probably was a factor but due to the fact this was a head-on collision, it’s difficult to determine exactly how fast each of the vehicles was going and to assign fault at this time.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.