Grandmother killed, son injured when gunman opened fire inside southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A grandmother is dead and her son is injured following a shooting in southeast Houston Monday, Houston police confirmed.

Officers from the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive around 6:55 p.m.

Police said the elderly woman, her adult son and her 12-year-old grandson were inside of the home when a man entered and immediately started shooting. The woman was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the woman’s son heard the gunshots and started approaching the front of the home when he was also shot. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 12-year-old boy was not injured during the shooting.

Family members told investigators they believe the shooting was the result of a robbery, but police said nothing appeared to have been taken from the home.

Police are now looking for a Black man, about six feet tall, medium build, who was last seen wearing a red jacket and a dark blue gator-style mask.