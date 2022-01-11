Governor Abbott announces $15.3M in grants to Texas military communities

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round.

The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.

“As our mighty Texas economy is resurging, support for our military communities and the jobs they create is vital to continue expanding opportunity for hardworking Texans across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”

Ad

Since 2015, Governor Abbott has awarded $98,000,000 in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program. As of this round of FY2022-2023 grants, every Texas active-duty installation has benefitted from a DEAAG award.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:

City of Abilene: $375,000 for 5G and Fiber Expansion at Dyess Air Force Base

City of Corpus Christi: $800,000 for Clear Zone Easement supporting Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

City of Fort Worth: $1,900,000 for Military Family Advocacy Resource Center Renovation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

City of San Antonio: $5,000,000 for Infrastructure and Force Protection Measures at Joint Base San Antonio

City of Temple: $5,000,000 for Microgrid at Robert Gray Army Air Field supporting Fort Hood

Val Verde County: $864,874 for Aerospace Physiology Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base

Val Verde County: $1,407,111 for T-1A Flight Line Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.