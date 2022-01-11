Watch live: Crime Stoppers, local law enforcement announce new plans to combat rising crime in Harris County

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston, along with local law enforcement agencies are announcing additional resources to to address the rising homicide rates compared to several years ago.

To date, over 600 murders have been recorded in Harris County in 2021 – a 70% increase compared to 2019 numbers.

As the leading public safety non-profit in Texas, Crime Stoppers will unveil a new project launching in 2022 to address crime in Harris County.

In attendance at the news conference will be Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Harris County Constables Ted Heap, Alan Rosen, Phil Sandlin, Silvia Trevino, Sherman Eagleton, and Mark Herman.

