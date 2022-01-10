49º

Woman found dead, man injured at northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Woman found dead, man injured at northwest Harris County home, Pct. 4 says (KPRC 2)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured at a home in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 18900 block of Peralta Springs at around 8 a.m.

According to Gonzalez, units, along with EMS, arrived and forced entry into the home. A man and woman were found inside, deputies said.

Gonzalez said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

