VIDEO: See closeup images of men police say stole jewelry, cash from Fifth Ward pawn shop

Surveillance camera images of three men who police said robbed an EZ Pawn in Houston.

HOUSTON – Take a good look at the robbers police said made off with jewelry and money from a pawn shop last week in the Fifth Ward.

Police said on Thursday three men went into an EZ Pawn in the 5900 block of Lyons Ave. around 6:20 p.m. and held the clerk at gunpoint while one of the men stood as a lookout at the door.

After handing over money while being held at gunpoint, the clerk was forced to the ground while the men removed jewelry from the store’s cabinets.

All three of the men got away. Police said in a news release Monday that this case is possibly related to a recent robbery of another EZ Pawn location from Jan. 3.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.