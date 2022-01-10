Massive fire breaks out at plastics plant in Wharton County, officials say

Officials said they are investigating what caused a massive fire at a plastic plant in Wharton County.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – Officials said they are investigating what caused a massive fire at a plastics plant in Wharton County Sunday.

It happened at Nan Ya Plastics Corp. USA located at 2081 FM 102 Rd.

According to officials, the Wharton, Boling, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo and East Bernard fire departments were called to the scene Sunday night.

The fire was blazing well into the night for hours, officials said. At one point, deputies with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office said Wilkes and Mattie streets had to be evacuated while crews were working to get the fire under control. Firefighters were able to eventually contain the blaze.

At this time, all employees and personnel have been accounted for, Wharton County deputies said. Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, America, which also operates under the name Nan Ya Plstic Corp Tpei Taiwan, has been operating for approximately 43 years. The plant said there are close to 80 people employed at the location.