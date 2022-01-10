Harris County Pct. 4 Constable partners with TxDOT to enforce public camping ban

Image of a public camp at an overpass.

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable partnered with TxDOT to enforce a new state law that prohibits camping in public places.

According to Constable Mark Herman, his office received numerous complaints from area residents pertaining to illegal camping.

In a partnership with TxDOT, House Bill 1925, which criminalizes camping in public areas allows Precinct 4 to authorize patrols to manage areas and will help keep underpasses within the Precinct 4 area free from camps.

Anyone who sees someone setting up camp in prohibited areas is urged to contact Precinct 4 deputies.

Those caught camping where prohibited will be relocated, Constable Herman said.