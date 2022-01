HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – All lanes of the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill were shut down Monday morning due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the big rig struck an SUV, which was obstructing the roadway.

Gonzalez confirms the SUV driver, who is in his 50s, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. No passenger was in the vehicle.

It was not known if the 18-wheeler driver sustained any injuries.