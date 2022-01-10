Ancient rock art at Texas national park ‘irreparably damaged’ by vandals, officials say

An ancient rock was vandalized at Big Bend National park in Texas

Ancient rock art at a Texas national park was “irreparably damaged” last month, prompting officials to urge the public to come forward with information about the vandals.

“On December 26th, a panel of ancient petroglyphs in the Indian Head area of Big Bend National Park was irreparably damaged when vandals chose to boldly scratch their names and the date across the prehistoric art,” the National Park Service said in a statement.

The carvings that were destroyed are between 3,000 and 8,500 years old, Tom VandenBerg, chief of interpretation and visitor services with Big Bend National Park, told NBC News.

