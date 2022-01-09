VIDEO: HCSO, SWAT team uses flashbang to take man with 2 active warrants into custody

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office along with members of their SWAT team reportedly raided a northwest Harris County extended stay where they say a wanted man was found and arrested on Sunday.

According to authorities, officials received a tip about the home, located in the 5900 block of Guhn Road, which led them to believe a man, who had two felony warrants, was inside.

The suspect was said to have been wanted for felony evading and aggravated robbery, according to HCSO’s warrant division.

During Sunday’s raid, deputies and the SWAT team were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. A woman was also arrested, although it is unclear what role she played. She has not been charged.

Authorities working the case said they received the tip thanks to “good police work.”

This is a breaking story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as they become available.