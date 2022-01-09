TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 near the North Freeway, HPD says

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts I-10 down near the North Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound after an overturned 18-wheeler reportedly shut the freeway down Saturday night. The incident took place near the North Freeway.

Initial details provided by the Houston Police Department were limited, however, officers are asking drivers to find an alternate route as crews work to clear the freeway.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Authorities have yet to release the condition of the 18-wheeler’s driver.

Avoid I-10 eastbound near the North Freeway. An overturned 18-wheeler has the freeway shut down. Find an alternate route for now. #houtraffic

KPRC 2 will bring more updates as they become available.