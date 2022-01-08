“My dream is coming true”: Daniella Guzman talks about her return to Houston news

Daniella Guzman will be back on the air next week as the anchor of KPRC 2 news at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. She’s a familiar face to many long-time viewers. She’s also a dear friend to many on our team.

A decade ago, she was part of KPRC 2′s baby boom, along with Amy Davis.

KPRC 2 had a baby boom when Daniella Guzman was last at the station. Pictured in this photo from left to right are former KPRC 2 anchor Rachel McNeill, Houston Life host Courtney Zavala, Guzman, KPRC 2 anchor Lauren Freeman, and KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis (Daniella Guzman)

Guzman and morning meteorologist Anthony Yanez worked together previously both at KPRC 2 and at KNBC in Los Angeles.

Just ahead of Guzman’s move back to her hometown of Houston, she caught up with Davis and Yanez via Zoom.

You can see parts of their conversation in the video player above.