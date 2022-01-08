Astroworld Festival: State task force on concert safety hopes to present recommendations to Gov. Abbot this Spring

HOUSTON – In San Antonio on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott’s Texas Task Force for Concert Safety met for the fifth time in less than two months. Friday afternoon Brendan Anthony, the Chair of the Task Force, spoke with KPRC 2 Investigates, admitting many are watching the recommendations the committee is working on closely.

“I know people are watching what we are doing, and I know they are paying attention to what we are doing,” Anthony said.

Recommendations are already being discussed and taken into consideration.

Mark Herrera is not only a task force member but he’s also the Director of Safety and Security for the International Association of Venue Managers based out of North Texas.

A more unified and structured presence by first responders inside venues was also discussed, according to the President of HFD’s Union and task force member Marty Lancton.

“The fire, EMS, and police agencies that respond to 911 calls have got to be part of the command and control on any incident like this or any event,” Lancton said.

Not all of the industry experts who have taken part in the extensive meetings are from Texas or even the United States. The task force also has received experienced input from Europe.

“We have had some experts who have asked from overseas to join us and to give us some insight, and they have been wonderful,” said Anthony.

As far as when Anthony expects recommendations to be passed onto Governor Abbott, he said, “We don’t want to rush those recommendations, but we want to get them out in a timely manner. If we can by mid-spring that would be wonderful.”

Since the launch of the task force, those involved have been committed to creating the recommendations, according to the chair.

“People have been very giving of their time,” said Anthony.

However, when KPRC 2 Investigates inquired if any of the organizers from the Astroworld Festival have reached out to the task force to share information, Anthony provided a four-word response; “Not at this time.”

The Texas task force for Concert Safety is set to meet for a sixth time next month.