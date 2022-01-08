27-year-old La Marque mother shot to death inside car while her 3-year-old was in the backseat, authorities say

LA MARQUE – A La Marque mother, who had her 3-year-old son in the car with her, was murdered as she sat in the driver’s seat Thursday night, according to authorities.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office had not publicly named a suspect, Friday, and said nobody was in custody.

The motive behind the crime remains an unanswered question. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Bria Michelle Lockett graduated from Prairie View A&M University and lived in La Marque, according to investigators.

The shooting happened on Wayne Johnson Avenue near Prino Road in Hitchcock, about a mile from the police station.

A home security camera in the area picked up the audio of the nearby gunshots.

More than a half dozen shots can be heard back to back.

“We’re working with our law enforcement partners, the Galveston County sheriffs office, to figure out what happened in this incident,” Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.

He asked for the public to call either his agency or the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office with information.

Friday, the 3-year-old boy who was in the car at the time of the shooting was said to be uninjured and is now staying with family members.