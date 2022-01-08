2 dead after multiple crashes caused by wrong-way driver on Westpark Tollway, authorities say

Authorities with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable are investigating a fatal wrong way crash that left two people dead.

HOUSTON – A wrong-way driver caused multiple crashes on the Westpark Tollway, leaving two people dead, authorities with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s office said.

The crashes happened Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes at around 5 a.m. near Fondren Road. The road was initially shutdown but has since reopened, according to Houston Transtar cameras.

Details of the crashes were immediately not available.

All eastbound mainlanes at the Westpark Tollway were open as of 6 a.m., however, the investigation is still ongoing.