19 Prairie View A&M dorm rooms burglarized in campus crime spree

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Precious Sulzle says walking into her ransacked dorm room at Prairie View A&M was devastating.

She says on Christmas Day, she was informed that thieves had rummaged through her drawers, tore through her closet, and turned her entire dorm room upside down looking for valuables to steal, and then took whatever of value they could find.

”It’s just really sad,” Sulzle said. “I did not expect to return to school from vacation to find all of my stuff thrown all over and missing. To find all of my most favorite stuff just gone.”

Sulzle is not alone. Altogether, 19 different dorm rooms have been burglarized between Dec. 10 and Jan. 5, with all of the crimes being committed at the University Village Phase One and Phase Two housing complex’s on campus.

In Sulzle’s case, the crooks stole three designer purses, her Air Force gear, all of her shoes and even her school book bag.

At this point, campus police say they are looking for two thieves.

Ad

One man and what appears to be one woman who were seen running from one of the burglarized dorm rooms on the night of Jan. 5.

Now, many students are taking to Twitter to blast the campus police for not doing more to protect the student’s rooms while they were away on break.

“I am moving out. I don’t feel safe,” another student Abimbola Oyefemo said. “I have not been able to sleep. I couldn’t sleep last night as a matter of fact, so I am getting out.”

Abimbola says she and many of her female friends no longer feel safe staying there.

“How can I stay here when I don’t feel safe here, and my parents don’t feel safe with me being here?” Oyefemo said as she packed up her car.

So far, no arrests have been made.

PVAMU’s Police say they are investigating the crimes, have increased patrols on campus, and are trying to find surveillance video from various sources to better identify the thieves and bring them to justice.