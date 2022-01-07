51º

LIVE

Local News

All lanes clear after major crash shuts down 3 lanes on 610 South Loop at Cullen Boulevard

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in major crash on the South Loop (KPRC)

HOUSTON – All lanes on the 610 South Loop at Cullen Blvd after a major crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian closed three lanes.

Houston police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the South Loop around 2 p.m. Friday.

Police said a red truck, which was traveling westbound, hit a construction truck, and then a pedestrian was hit.

Police believe the pedestrian was stuck underneath the red truck.

It was unclear if the pedestrian is one of the drivers of the vehicles involved. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email