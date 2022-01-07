Sidney Poitier, legendary Hollywood icon who broke barriers for Black actors, dies at 94, reports say

Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton in a scene from 1967 best picture nominee "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

Sidney Poitier, the renowned Hollywood actor, director and activist who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other Black actors with stirring performances in classics such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” died, a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday.

He was 94.

In a groundbreaking film career that spanned decades, Poitier established himself as one of the finest performers in America. He made history as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor and, at the height of his fame, he became a major box-office draw.

