Man, woman found shot to death in Tomball neighborhood, authorities say

TOMBALL, Texas – Authorities were investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death in a Tomball neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Pct. 4 deputy constables were dispatched to a residential area in the 12500 block of Pavillion Court around 12:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the pair unresponsive. They each sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No further details were immediately available.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.