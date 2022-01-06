Recognize him? Police searching for thief who followed woman from bank, stole backpack at Willowbrook Mall

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say he followed a woman and robbed her in front of Willowbrook Mall in October.

Police said on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., surveillance video obtained by police showed the woman believed to be carrying a backpack walking towards a department store entrance at Willowbrook Mall. All of a sudden, the man forcefully grabbed the backpack from behind and ran off.

You can see the surveillance video here.

The suspect was seen running across the street in the middle of parking lot traffic and got away in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Police say the suspect was wearing black or dark-colored clothing and a white face mask, and is believed to be between 30-40 years old.

Police believe additional suspects may be involved.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.