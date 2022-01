HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Treasurer Dylan Osborne, along with Commissioners Adrian Garcia and Rodney Ellis, and Unity National Bank President and CEO Michael Pearson announced Thursday afternoon a historic partnership with the minority-owned bank.

This is the first time any Texas county has partnered with a minority-owned bank for services.

