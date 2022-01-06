Airbnb to limit use of travelers’ names as an anti-racism experiment

OREGON – Airbnb hosts in Oregon will soon be blocked from initially seeing the full names of guests, in an experiment aimed at curbing discrimination against Black travelers, the booking service announced.

For two years, starting on Jan. 31, vacation landlords in Oregon offering houses and apartments for rent via the popular travel website will be able to see only the first initials of prospective guests.

The guests’ full names will appear only after the booking is confirmed, Airbnb said.

To continue reading this article, visit nbcnews.com.