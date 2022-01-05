QR code scammers hitting on-street parking in Texas cities; This is what Houston officials want you to know

ParkHouston graphic about QR code scam officials said they've seen in Texas cities.

HOUSTON – Houston is warning the public about a scam they’ve learned about in other Texas cities and affecting people using on-street parking stations.

Officials said Wednesday that fraudulent QR codes are being affixed to on-street parking pay stations. These fraudulent QR codes link to a non-City-affiliated website or a fake vendor. In the past three weeks, Houston officials say parking enforcement officers in both San Antonio and Austin discovered fraudulent QR codes affixed to on-street parking pay stations.

A QR code (quick response code) is a two-dimensional barcode that when scanned by a mobile device can almost instantly link the user to a wide variety of information.

While fraudulent codes have not yet been seen in Houston, ParkHouston said residents need to be aware and educate themselves on proper payment methods.

The City of Houston DOES NOT use QR codes on any on-street parking pay stations, nor does the City accept payments through QR codes.

The City of Houston accepts four means of payment for parking: coins, bills or credit card at a ParkHouston pay station, or by using the ParkHouston app.

ParkHouston urges residents to be aware and educate friends and colleagues on proper payment methods. ParkHouston said its team is continuing to inspect the city’s more than 900 pay stations to ensure there are no QR codes affixed.

Anyone who sees someone tampering with a pay station and is not a badged City of Houston employee should call 911. If you see a QR code of any kind on a pay station, please report it to parking@houstontx.gov or call 311.