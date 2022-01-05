16 people found inside illegal boarding home in NW Houston, HCFMO says

HOUSTON – The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after 16 people were found in an illegal boarding home in northwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

HCFMO units responded to reports of an illegal boarding home located at 12610 Cypress North around 4 p.m.

According to authorities, 16 people, three of which were nonambulatory, were found inside the home, which had no permit, and several fire and life safety code violations.

“This is some of the most vulnerable of our population. These are people who cannot take care of themselves and need others, and there was no fire alarm, no sprinklers, no smoke detectors (in the home). They couldn’t have gotten out if there was an emergency,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen.

HCFMO said all residents were being picked up by family members or transported to other licensed assisted living facilities or hospitals.