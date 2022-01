Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee to discuss removing barriers for job candidates with criminal histories

HOUSTON – Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee will host a news conference Tuesday announcing the upcoming Harris County Fair Chance Policy.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a live stream of the event.

The policy aims to remove barriers for job candidates with criminal histories when applying for positions with Harris County.