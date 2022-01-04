‘No monkey business, please’: Woman caught trying to smuggle spider monkeys across the border

(Images from U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped a woman who attempted to smuggle several spider monkeys into the country.

On Dec. 30, 2021, the woman, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, attempted to enter the United States at the Progreso International Bridge. While inspecting her vehicle, CBP officers found four spider monkeys hidden inside a duffle bag.

CBP seized the spider monkeys and issued the woman a penalty.

The spider monkeys, considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act, were returned to Mexico, CBP said.

“While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products,” said Progreso Port Director Walter Weaver. “Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case.”

NO MONKEY BUSINESS, PLEASE: #CBP officers, agriculture specialists intercept four undeclared spider monkeys at Progreso, #Texas International Bridge. Driver was fined by CBP and spider monkeys were returned to Mexico. Read more: https://t.co/5bJ0Cn6D7l pic.twitter.com/glgclwReG4 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) January 4, 2022

RELATED: Forbidden crossing: The bizarre items confiscated at the Texas border in 2021