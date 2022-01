HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital said it plans to share updates regarding children, COVID-19 and the omicron variant during a news conference Monday in Houston.

Dr. Jim Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief and COVID-19 Command Center co-Leader at Texas Children’s Hospital, will address the media and answer questions, according to a news release from the hospital.

