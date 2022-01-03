Preparing your plants and pipes for cold weather snap

HOUSTON – Earlier this week, temperatures were in the 80s and now Houston is feeling temps in the mid 40s.

Many stores like Bering’s Hardware and The Home Depot say now is the time to protect your home and plants from cold weather.

People stopped at Bering’s to purchase plant covers, propane/gas tanks, and clothing items.

Managers said it’s been a busy day and they’ve seen an uptick in customers getting prepared.

Items that protect your faucets, pipes, and plants are selling pretty fast. Michael Uchniat is a manager at Bering’s and said most people are not prepared for the cold weather.

“They expected it to be cold, but it’s not nearly as bad as it was last year, so we had some residual things left over from last year that we made sure we had in stock like plant protection, pipe wrap,” Uchniat said.

Brenda Smith is a local gardener and shared tips with KPRC 2 on how to protect your plants.

“We’ve had two drops into the 30s, and it’s probably downhill from here. Pile on those falling leaves your neighbors are bagging and setting out for garbage pickup!

As the leaves compost (a process that starts as soon as they fall), they produce heat, then continue slowly, safely, to produce fantastic FREE fertilizer.

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to water well before our next freeze is forecast. Well-hydrated roots can tolerate cold - albeit temporary - temperatures. Dehydrated roots will be far more susceptible to freeze damage.

If you’re worried, throw frost cloth, row covers, anything lightweight over the plants to stop icy water from lingering on the leaves. “Tent” a broom or stick to raise the material up off the plants. Washtubs, large pots, or other coverings will help on smaller plants.”

Don’t forget to check on your pets and people during the cold weather.