Firefighters work to put out blaze at vacant building on North Freeway, officials say

HOUSTON – Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at a vacant building on the North Freeway Monday morning.

It happened at 4101 North Freeway around 1 a.m.

The Houston Fire Department said nearly 65 firefighters responded to reports of a building fire. When units arrived at the scene, they found the vacant office building with visibly heavy flames.

Crews worked to put the blaze out but could not enter the building since it wasn’t safe, officials said. Firefighters said the roof collapsed within minutes of their arrival.

There was another building separated by a stairwell that had a lot of homeless people going in and out of it, according to investigators. The building has reportedly been vacant for years.

Arson units are investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.