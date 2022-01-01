77º

PHOTOS: Meet the Houston area’s first babies born in 2022

New year, new babies

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Autumn Minnick (The Woman's Hospital of Texas)

HOUSTON – Join us in welcoming these adorable infants into the world.





The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed its first baby of 2022 at 12:12 a.m.

Autumn Minnick weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is 21 inches long. Proud parents Ashley and Andrew Minnick, of League City, are thrilled, the hospital said.

Chidiebere Nathaniel Njoku, Memorial Hermann Health System

Chidiebere Nathaniel Njoku (Memorial Hermann)

Memorial Hermann Health System’s first baby of 2022 was born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital at 12:36 am.

Chidiebere Nathaniel Njoku weighs 6 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing well, the health system said. Chidiebere’s mother said she is grateful and blessed. Chidiebere is her first child.

