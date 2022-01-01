Hundreds of lawmen hit the street to thwart drunk driving

Already, in the month of December alone, Harris County alone, there have been 1057 drunk driving arrests.

HOUSTON, Texas – It’s New Years Eve and Lt. Danny Garza with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is part of a massive crackdown on drunk and impaired drivers that involves more than 100 officers from more than ten different departments.

“This is a Harris County-wide initiative that brings all of us together for three days, from Thursday night to Saturday night, New Years Day, to arrest every drunk driver on the road”, said Lt. Danny Garza.

Already, in the month of December, in Harris County alone, there have been 1,057 drunk driving arrests.

Worse still, Lt. Richard Standifer with the Texas Department of Public Safety said it is the nationwide reputation Harris County has developed over the past decade when it comes to drunk driving.

Not just drunk driving, but the number of people killed by drunk drivers.

“We have been, and continue to be the worst county in the nation when it comes to DUI accidents”, Standifer told KPRC2 News.

So, the message is clear.

If you plan to celebrate with alcohol tonight, New Year’s Eve, please have a designated driver to get you home safely.

You will be saving your own life, plus who knows who else.

And remember that Lt. Danny Garza is out there this New Year’s Eve hunting for you and anyone else who chooses to drive impaired and put innocent lives at risk.