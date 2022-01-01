Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot grows to $500 million ahead of New Year’s Day drawing

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Powerball officials said the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $500 million ahead of tonight’s drawing – Powerball’s first New Year’s Day drawing in two years.

Lottery officials said the jackpot has grown by an estimated $17 million since the last drawing on Wednesday – the final Powerball drawing of 2021.

The last jackpot was won on Oct. 4 when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, lottery officials said.

Odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million. The largest lottery jackpot ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016. The prize was split three ways with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also streamed live online at Powerball.com.

“Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year’s Day,” Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in a press release. “A jackpot of this size is great way to start the New Year, but please remember to play responsibly.”

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

9. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

10. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018 – NH