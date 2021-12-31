Houston-area school district leaders prepare for students to return as COVID cases rise

HOUSTON – On Monday morning, roughly 194,000 Houston Independent School District students will return to classrooms as COVID-19 cases rise.

Several parents shared their anxiety and optimism for the return as they await to get COVID-19 tests outside the Houston Health and Human Services building located at 6400 High Star Road.

“I’m not scared sending my kids to school,” said parent Babu Khadk. “I have my kids already tested. With the mask and everything, I’ll let them go.”

Khadk says he trusts school leaders have learned best practices. However, others think school leaders should consider pushing the start date back.

“It needs to be in two-plus weeks from now,” said another parent, Camille Manaker.

Manaker believes more students should be tested.

“Give these kids another month of online learning before thrusting them into the classroom,” she said. “It’s just not fair.”

HISD is preparing to safely welcome back thousands of students and staff members on Monday, Jan. 3.

The district is enforcing its mask mandate at all district offices, facilities, campuses, and on school buses.

School leaders are strongly encouraging their community to get COVID-19 tested before returning to school, regardless of people’s vaccination status.

The district is also suspending all non-athletic field trips, including enrichment or curricular trips until further notice.

There will be several free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites open Sunday, Jan. 2.

Chavez High School, Westbury High School, and Westside High School will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bellaire High School and Worthing High School will open from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To register, visit their website or contact Fulgent Genetics at cshou@fulgentgenetics.com.

You can also call (346) 803-5828 and select Option #1.

Spring ISD’s mask mandate will remain in place with leaders citing the “sharp rise in COVID-19 cases” in the community.

The district is partnering with Inspire Diagnostics to provide COVID-19 testing on Jan.1 at Planet Ford Stadium, located at 23802 Cypresswood Dr. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, Spring ISD will resume free testing and vaccination sites in partnership with Inspire Diagnostics.

Locations include:

Child Nutrition at 15330 Kuykendahl Rd.

Family & Community Engagement Center located at 17125 Ella Blvd.

Planet Ford Stadium at 23802 Cypresswood Dr.

For the month of January, the schedule for services will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Fort Bend ISD isn’t mandating masks but encouraging all to wear one.

In a message to the school community, Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck stated, “If your child has not been wearing a mask, I ask that you discuss it as a family and consider wearing them throughout January which consists of 18 days of school.”

Whitbeck announced the district will pause parental and guest lunch visits for the month of January and limit on-campus visits.