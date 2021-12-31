🔒Get physical in 2022: Houston-area, Texas races, exercise challenges to get your year started right with #goals

HOUSTON – The New Year is almost here and that means many of us will be setting goals, and for those that put on a few pounds amid the pandemic, health goals may be among your resolutions.

Eating better and applying some exercise to your weekly routines could be part of the plan. One of the ways to make sure you stick to your plan is to make a date to apply yourself physically. You can make a date to take on a 5K, 10K, 15K, half-marathon or even a full marathon. Trail runs or obstacle events or free yoga or Tai Chi in the park are other options you can do to stretch yourself physically and mentally in the New Year.

(Be sure to consult your doctor before you start any kind of physical fitness endeavor.)

Here are some of the races and other physical challenges we found across our area to take on for 2022 and beyond. Reminder -- Dates and events may be altered due to regional COVID-19 cases and restrictions.:

Ad

The Run Houston Race Series offers a 5K and a 10K for its five races throughout the year. The races are Sam Houston Race Park, Minute Maid Park, Clear Lake, University of Houston, and Sugar Land. The author of this piece has done two of these races and can vouch for them being well-run. The races also give you a glimpse of Houston that you might not otherwise experience. Running on the closed-down streets of Houston or Sugar Land is quite the experience and offers views you might never experience until you’re running through these courses.

Yoga and Tai Chi at Discovery Green - If you want to take a class and get yourself on a path toward fitness, try a free class at Discovery Green. No pre-registration required. Bring a towel and water, as well as a mat for yoga classes. Masks are not required while exercising, but participants are asked to wear one before and after class.

Ad

The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K is coming up on Jan. 29, 2022, but if that’s too soon, there are plenty of other 5K runs coming up throughout the year. Check them all out from Run Guides, which has all of them listed. 5K events are usually pretty low-key, so if you want to get into doing a run to start off the year, try one out. You can run or walk these and the best part is that many of these are themed, so it’s a fun way to wade into the exercise world without the hardcore crazy if you fear that kind of thing (at least right off the bat).

Katy Half Marathon - The Katy Half Marathon is coming up fast on Feb. 12, 2022, but you could keep it in your sights for the 2023 race if you’re starting from no exercise. It’s good to just keep things in mind and aim for it.

Ad

USA Fit Marathon - The same goes for the USA Fit Marathon, which will be held on Jan. 30, 2022. The race isn’t likely to be a good fit for those just starting out from couch to the racing scene, but if you’re taking the long view and are ready to commit to something bigger, this local race is something to strive toward for 2023 or beyond.

11th Annual Jail Break Run Half Marathon & 5K - If you want to start with a 5K in the area, you could try this one in Baytown on Feb. 26, 2022.

Houston Marathon, Half Marathon - The Houston Marathon and Half Marathon is sold out for 2022, so maybe 2023? Be sure to keep an eye out for when registration opens. This is a sought-after event, so you want to make sure you’re ready for the registration process when you begin it and there may be some steps to go through to secure a spot.

Ad

Texas Marathon- The race for 2022 is full, but keep an eye on this for 2023. The event’s description sounds exhilarating: “Go straight to bed after ringing in the New Year to be raring to go for your first race of the year! Both distances are loops, with the marathon running four and the half two. This is a USATF certified course.”

Seabrook Lucky Trail Marathon - March 18 – March 20, 2022 - This sounds really nice: “Most of the races are held on the Seabrook nature trails surrounded by a diverse habitat of both fresh and salt marsh, the coastline of the Galveston Bay, wetlands, and wild-life and bird sanctuaries. The trails consist of crushed granite surface. This popular event has been known for its enthusiastic volunteers, great goodie bag and awesome post-race party.”

Ad

Silo District Marathon weekend in Waco, Texas - If you’re feeling like a “Fixer Upper” kind of runner, Chip and Joanna have gotten into the race game with the Silo District Marathon Weekend in Waco. It’s a little farther down the road that some of these other races, but it’s for a good cause -- and there’s a little time to prep for it because it’s happening in April.

Brazos Bend 100 - The most recent Brazos Bend 100 was held on Dec. 4, 2021 to a sold-out field of runners. The run is on the extreme end of running -- 100 miles! It has a “mostly flat course and easy aid stations,” according to the official description, which adds, “It’s the perfect place to set some personal records. And there (are) alligators! The wildlife is abundant in Brazos Bend State Park, but it’s overshadowed in general interest by the American alligator. Birds of 290 species have been sighted in and around the park. The diverse habitat is a haven for migratory waterfowl, a variety of shorebirds, wading birds, songbirds and raptors.”

Ad

Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon - This is another one of those races that you’ll want to keep an eye on for 2023 if you’re just starting out, but if you’re already getting along on your fitness journey, this one still has open registration, as of this writing.

Tough Mudder - Gulf Coast - The Tough Mudder crowd is an extreme sort, but 2022 could be your year to get a little extreme -- and you could have 11 months to get yourself in shape to do it. The event is Nov. 5-6.

The Woodlands Marathon - On Feb. 26, there are plenty of options for getting moving in The Woodlands. This event has a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Full Marathon. Get the details here.

Ad

Race for Hope - CHI St. Luke’s Health presents the annual Race for Hope with options for a Full and Half Marathon, a 5K, and a one-mile Light Up Cancer Kids’ Glow Run. The races start and finish in historical downtown Lufkin, with the full, half, and 5K runners enjoying a quick and flat course through the Deep Pineywoods.

Galveston Marathon & Half Marathon - Love Galveston? We do. This run in February goes through historic Galveston and along the seawall over the full Marathon, Half Marathon or 5K distance. Also -- kids are invited to run in the Marathon Kids Mile event during the Marathon and Half Marathon.

Surfside Beach Full & Half Marathon - Enjoy life on the beach. This is one of the most unique annual running events in Texas. The Surfside Beach full and half marathon gives you the opportunity to run along beautiful ocean vistas - the entire race is in the sand. The event also offers post-race festivities that include barbecue, craft beer and games.

Ad

The Pearland Half Marathon and 10K is on March 27, 2022. The Pearland Half Marathon will start and finish at Independence Park and the course will run through Pearland. Spectators will line the course, to cheer on their family and friends. Hydration stations, stocked with water and electrolytes, will be at approximately every mile. All half marathon and 10K participants will receive commemorative swag, according to the event’s website.

La Porte By the Bay Half Marathon - You’d have almost a full year to prepare for this one if you started in January. This race on Nov. 20, 2022 touts itself as “the Highest Off-the-Ground Half Marathon in Texas (with) 177 feet water clearance.”

Nothing work with your schedule? You can look for more Houston-area and Texas running exercise challenges here.

Ad

Also of interest across Texas -- this Wildflower Trail Run and the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio (next December, so almost a whole year for preparation!)