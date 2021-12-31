🔒A KPRC 2 workout playlist: Hit these songs to get your healthy 2022 started right

Brandon Walker, left, and Sofia Ojeda working out in these photos shared via their KPRC 2 Facebook pages.

HOUSTON – As you face your resolutions and your health goals for the New Year, know you’re not alone -- many of our KPRC 2 anchors and reporters are working out right there alongside you in 2022.

With that in mind, we’re sharing what we’re listening to as we work it out this year. Here’s our definitive list -- these are the songs we love to listen to as we get our sweat on.

We invite you to listen along with us. Put this playlist on as you get pumped up for your workout.

Listen below or on Spotify.

Get your happy workouts on from the KPRC 2 family!

Lauren Freeman’s picks:

“It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls

“Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

Haley Hernandez’s picks:

“Shake It Off” by Florence + the Machine

“Dog Days are Over” by Florence + the Machine

Brandon Walker’s picks:

1. ‘You Brought the Sunshine” by the Clark Sisters

“My first steps on a morning run tend to begin here. The Clark Sisters’ melodic exchange, buoyed by a sound birthed by the Master Blaster himself, uplifts. I have three versions of this song in my rotation: the first is its original form, released in 1981. The second is a live version from the eighties — eight minutes of downright soul, a party curated by the voices of four sisters who were placed on this earth to uplift. My third edition is another live performance. This one from the 2010s. I go back and forth, depending on how I feel that morning. Nonetheless, to be reminded about the blessing that is basking in sunshine is a perfect way to start any day.”

2. “It’s Over Now” by 112

“Hear me out. This is a breakup song; so, the tension gets you fighting. I know I need it whilst approaching and passing the two-mile marker. If you sample, I think you must hear the song differently. Let the pulse of the base guide you, as most of the song’s tension thrives there. The vocals catch up once the song reaches its bridge. At that point, it’s an explosive, aggressive, push through your fears type of tune.”

Ari Alexander’s picks:

1. “Intro (From Darkest Before Dawn)” by Pusha T - One of my top two songs I get hyped to.

2. “Many Men” by 50 Cent - One of my top two songs I get hyped to.

Keith Garvin’s picks:

1. “Find A Way” by A Tribe Called Quest

2. “Work Remix” by A$AP Ferg

3. “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones

Vanessa Richardson’s pick:

“Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

I love the guitar solo, and it’s obviously the perfect song for running!

Bill Spencer’s picks:

“Work B****”, by Britney Spears.

Sofia Ojeda’s picks:

1. Riton x Oliver Heldens - Turn Me On ft. Vula

2. “Work B****”, by Britney Spears.

Rilwan Balogun’s picks:

Kanye West’s “Monster”:

Hamilton’s “My Shot”

Rose-Ann Aragon’s pick:

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

What are your favorite workout songs? Let us know in the comments!