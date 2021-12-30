Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas now dispensing COVID-19 antiviral medication

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Dec. 30, 2021.

TEXAS – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies announced Thursday that they will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas.

Select Walmarts and Sam’s Club pharmacies have already started receiving limited supplies of the COVID medication through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

The medication will only be available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can visit https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find the nearest store or club that is carrying the medication to send the electronic prescription.

Ad

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”