Texas DPS: 1 dead, 3 injured after helicopter crash near Livingston in Polk County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

POLK COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after authorities with Texas Department of Public Safety said a helicopter crashed at a field in Polk County.

The crash involving a Bell 206 helicopter occurred deep in the woods at Galloway Lane and Highway 146, southeast of Livingston at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Three other passengers were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

DPS troopers are investigating the scene.

The FAA has been notified of the crash, according to Texas DPS.

