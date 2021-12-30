Gunfire erupts in small Texas town, leaving residents injured and property damaged

MATAGORDA COUNTY – Blessing is a quiet Texas town of less than 500 people.

It’s considered by people who live there to be a ‘blessing,’ but investigators say for hours Wednesday morning, all hell broke loose when someone drove around shooting up the area causing property damage and injuries.

”I saw blood, and when I saw the blood I looked up and I saw the hole in the window,” said one woman who asked to remain anonymous.

She says she was shot around 4:30 in the morning. ”It sounded like a lightbulb busted,” she said. “My hand was hurting, and I had blood just dripping.”

Her wife, Pamela Matlock says she quickly jumped into action.

”I looked through the blinds, I seen brake lights, I cracked the door open… 9 mil, fired one round and the vehicle drove off,” Matlock said.

An X-ray shows the bullet lodged in her wife’s hand. She says she’ll have to have surgery to remove it.

Meanwhile, neighbors say two other elderly people in the community were also grazed by bullets.

The community library, two churches, as well as countless cars and homes were also shot up.

”We’re seeing five bullet holes that came into this room here,” said homeowner Jen Childers, one of many left wondering who would do this. “If you were in the room, you would’ve gotten hit.”

Investigators believe the rounds that rang out over the course of several hours came from a high powered pellet gun which is just as dangerous as a traditional firearm.

”One of the vehicles actually belonged to my department. One of my patrol vehicles was shot up,” said Matagorda County Pct. 4 Constable, Davis Miles.

Now. the tight-knit community is coming even closer together to find whoever is responsible.

”I truly believe somebody seen something and they know something and they’re going to tell us something, and when they do, like I said, we’re going to hold them responsible,” Miles said.

The community is coming up with a reward that so far stands at $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have used a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 245-5526.